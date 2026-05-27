4th International Summit on Earthscience, Civil and Environmental Engineering

The 4th International Summit on Earth science, Civil and Environment Engineering will take place in Berlin, Germany on September 14–15, 2026, gathering researchers, engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders to accelerate resilient infrastructure and environmental solutions.

The summit will be a cross sector platform for Earth system science, civil and structural engineering, and environmental technologies, designed to translate cutting edge research into scalable projects and policy impact, with sessions linking geoscience evidence, engineered interventions, and sustainability outcomes for cities and regions.

Program highlights

Keynotes from global pioneers, interactive workshops, technical symposia, and a juried poster forum will showcase advances from geohazard monitoring to low carbon materials and circular construction. Hands on labs and problem solving roundtables will target implementation pathways tied to SDG priorities and climate neutral urban development. Curated networking will link early career researchers with mentors across academia, government, and industry for collaboration and career growth.

Core themes

• Earth Systems and Geohazards: forecasting, early warning, and risk communication for earthquakes, landslides, floods, and coastal change.

• Sustainable Materials and Construction: low carbon cement, steel alternatives, reuse, and digital fabrication for circularity.

• Smart, Climate Neutral Cities: energy systems, mobility, district heating, and nature based solutions aligned with city level targets.

• Water, Climate, and Environmental Quality: urban hydrology, watershed restoration, contamination control, and data driven monitoring.

• Geospatial Intelligence and AI: remote sensing, digital twins, and decision support for planning and emergency management.

• Earth and environmental scientists advancing observation, modeling, and mitigation strategies.

We look forward to welcoming you to Berlin in 2026 for an unforgettable convergence of ideas and action.

Regards,

Karthik S