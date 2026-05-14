4th International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2026)
4th International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2026)
The 4th International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2026) will be held on August 24–25, 2026 in Venice, Italy. This global event brings together leading researchers, industry experts, policymakers, and innovators to discuss advancements in renewable technologies, energy transition strategies, smart grids, storage solutions, and sustainability pathways. ISNRE2026 offers plenary talks, keynote sessions, technical presentations, and exceptional networking opportunities for professionals across the energy sector.
Venice, Italy
749
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Spectrum
08977002668
isnre2026@spectrumconferences.com
Venice, Italy
Venice, ItalyVenice, 30100
08977002668
isnre2026@spectrumconferences.com