The 4th International Summit on Non-Renewable and Renewable Energy (ISNRE2026) will be held on August 24–25, 2026 in Venice, Italy. This global event brings together leading researchers, industry experts, policymakers, and innovators to discuss advancements in renewable technologies, energy transition strategies, smart grids, storage solutions, and sustainability pathways. ISNRE2026 offers plenary talks, keynote sessions, technical presentations, and exceptional networking opportunities for professionals across the energy sector.