Step into the magic of the season at Saint Mary’s College’s 54th Annual Madrigal Dinners, a beloved holiday tradition filled with music, merriment, and old-world charm. For more than half a century, the Madrigal Dinners have transported guests to a festive Renaissance celebration where each course is announced with fanfare and song. Throughout the evening, carolers, dancers, musicians, and other performers bring the celebration to life all around you, creating an unforgettable holiday experience for guests of all ages.

This year’s performances will take place December 4 and 5 at 7:00 p.m. and December 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy a holiday feast of culinary delights, featuring an old-world beef entrée, Lyonnaise potatoes, festive green beans, a winter green salad, wassail, and raspberry cheesecake.

Vegetarian/vegan and children's meals are available.

Come celebrate the sights, sounds, and flavors of the season and experience a cherished Saint Mary’s tradition 54 years in the making!

DATES/TIMES

Friday, Dec. 4, 7:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2:00 PM