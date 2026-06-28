Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival at IU South Bend
Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival at IU South Bend
The second annual Louise E. Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival will be taking place at Indiana University South Bend and across the Michiana region July 8-19, 2026! Directed by IUSB's resident string quartet, the Euclid Quartet, the festival welcomes the esteemed Viano and Verona Quartets, as well as two dozen student participants to a 10-day chamber music intensive. Members of the Michiana community will be able to attend performances and masterclasses by some of the world’s leading artists and witness the next generation of young stars in action here in South Bend. Events take place at IU South Bend, the St. Joe County Public Library (Main and River Park branches), and Howard Park Events Center. We hope to see you at some of these fabulous events!
Events at a Glance
July 9, 7:30 pm - Euclid Quartet in Concert
July 10, 4:00 pm - Euclid Quartet Masterclass
July 11, 4:00 pm - Viano Quartet Masterclass
July 11, 7:30pm - Viano Quartet in Concert
July 12, 2:00pm - Participant Showcase at Howard Park Events Center
July 12, 4:00pm - Euclid Quartet Masterclass
July 14, 11:00am - Participant Showcase at River Park Library
July 15, 7:30pm - Verona Quartet in Concert
July 16, 4:00pm - Verona Quartet Masterclass
July 16, 7:00pm - Participant Showcase at the St. Joe County Public Library Main Branch Auditorium
July 18, 4:00pm - Final Participant Showcase