Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival at IU South Bend

The second annual Louise E. Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival will be taking place at Indiana University South Bend and across the Michiana region July 8-19, 2026! Directed by IUSB's resident string quartet, the Euclid Quartet, the festival welcomes the esteemed Viano and Verona Quartets, as well as two dozen student participants to a 10-day chamber music intensive. Members of the Michiana community will be able to attend performances and masterclasses by some of the world’s leading artists and witness the next generation of young stars in action here in South Bend. Events take place at IU South Bend, the St. Joe County Public Library (Main and River Park branches), and Howard Park Events Center. We hope to see you at some of these fabulous events!

Events at a Glance

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July 9, 7:30 pm - Euclid Quartet in Concert

July 10, 4:00 pm - Euclid Quartet Masterclass

July 11, 4:00 pm - Viano Quartet Masterclass

July 11, 7:30pm - Viano Quartet in Concert

July 12, 2:00pm - Participant Showcase at Howard Park Events Center

July 12, 4:00pm - Euclid Quartet Masterclass

July 14, 11:00am - Participant Showcase at River Park Library

July 15, 7:30pm - Verona Quartet in Concert

July 16, 4:00pm - Verona Quartet Masterclass

July 16, 7:00pm - Participant Showcase at the St. Joe County Public Library Main Branch Auditorium

July 18, 4:00pm - Final Participant Showcase