Americans and the Holocaust a traveling exhibit at the Warsaw Community Public Library

Join us for a moving and inspiring story of survival as Holocaust survivor Irene Miller shares her remarkable journey and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity. After her presentation, Irene will lead an open discussion and offer signed copies of her book, Into No Man's Land: A Historical Memoir. This event is free and suitable for all ages. It is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne, the Warsaw Performing Arts Center, and the Jewish Federation of Saint Joseph Valley, whose generous support makes it possible.

The event is part of the traveling exhibition Americans and the Holocaust, which will be on display at the Warsaw Community Public Library from June 20 to July 24. For more information, please visit www.warsawlibrary.org.