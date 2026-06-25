Art Beat 2026!

Stroll the streets of downtown South Bend during this free, family-friendly event to see the hand-crafted work of local potters, photographers, painters, weavers, jewelers, sketchers, woodcarvers, crocheters, and filmmakers. You'll also hear the sound of acoustical melodies, African drumming, soulful Jazz, the power of rock, and more.

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You'll taste the flavors of the region, the fresh local produce, and the intricate creations of top chefs and touch the artistic instruments to create your own masterpiece in one of the many community art projects!