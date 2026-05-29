Art Show Reception: Josh Cooper

Join us in celebrating the art of local artist Josh Cooper!

6-8 p.m. Meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments.

Artist Statement:

My art is a reflection of energy, intuition, and spiritual growth. Growing up in Chicago surrounded by graffiti, street culture, and urban expression deeply shaped the way I see color, movement, and storytelling. Since the mid-1990s, I’ve been creating work that blends street-art influence with abstract symbolism, spiritual themes, and uplifting messages centered around love, healing, and positivity.

I’m drawn to bright, bold colors because they carry emotion and vibration. Through spray paint, acrylics, paint markers, wood burning, murals, canvases, found objects, and custom wood cutouts, I create intuitive pieces that are meant to spark connection and awaken feeling. Many of my works include affirmations, symbolic figures, sacred imagery, and layered patterns that reflect inner transformation, mindfulness, and personal growth.

My process is deeply intuitive and spiritual. I often approach each piece as a meditation — allowing color, shape, and energy to guide the direction of the work. Influenced by both street art and spiritual practices, I aim to create art that feels alive, expressive, and emotionally honest while encouraging people to embrace authenticity, creativity, and self-love.

Whether painting large-scale murals or detailed mixed-media works, my goal is to bring light, hope, and inspiration into the spaces my art inhabits. You can find my work at the Hive of Light in Goshen, Indiana — a crystal and art shop run by my wife — where art, spirituality, and community come together through creative expression.