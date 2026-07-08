BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT

Sable Chase Apartments Presents: Back-to-School Community Event

Sable Chase Apartments is proud to invite the community to our Back-to-School Community Event on Saturday, July 25, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at:

Sable Chase Apartments

102 Sable Chase Blvd.

McDonough, GA 30253

This event is open to the public and is designed to help students and teachers prepare for a successful new school year.

Families can enjoy:

• Free school supplies for students

• School supplies for teachers

• Free haircuts for children

• Community resources

• Family-friendly activities

• Giveaways and much more!

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We invite you to attend this exciting event and help us spread the word throughout the community. If you know families or teachers who could benefit from these resources, please share this announcement with them. Together, we can help ensure every child starts the school year with the supplies and confidence they need to succeed.

For additional information or to become a sponsor or community partner, please contact the Sable Chase Apartments Leasing Office at 770-954-1254.

We look forward to serving our community and making a positive impact together!

Sable Chase Apartments

"Building Stronger Communities Together"

Equal Housing Opportunity