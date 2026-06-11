Books are Wild!
Books are Wild!
Join us for an enriching family nature program that brings the wonders of the outdoors and the joy of reading together! This unique experience is designed to connect children and their families to the beauty of nature while fostering a love for literacy. Enjoy food, crafts, and hands-on learning stations. At each station, receive a free nature-themed, curiosity-sparking book! Registration required by Friday, July 31.
St. Patrick's County Park: Berta Shelter
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
St. Patrick's County Park: Berta Shelter
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org