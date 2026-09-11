Caring Connection Presents Voices Empowered - An Evening with Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels
Caring Connection Presents Voices Empowered - An Evening with Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels
CARING CONNECTION WELCOMES
EPSTEIN SURVIVOR | EDUCATOR JESS MICHAELS -
AND HER PROGRAM VOICES EMPOWERED
Thursday, October 1, 2026 – 7:00 PM (Doors Open 6:30)
Caring Connection will present a special evening with
Epstein Survivor and Educator Jess Michaels Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
In her presentation, Ms. Michaels will share her experiences, how she survived, then thrived and offers help to individuals and communities on,
“… what to do when someone says, Me Too.”
The event will benefit The Empowerment Center of Caring Connection in providing support to victims of domestic and sexual assault in Berrien Springs.
Tickets are $85 and can be purchased here:https://www.caringconnectionmi.org/events
Shadowland Pavilion
$85
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Caring Connection
269-925-1725
info@caringconnectionmi.org
Artist Group Info
Jess Michaels
denisemcgowantracy@gmail.com
Shadowland Pavilion
333 Broad StreetSt. Joseph , Michigan 49035
269-925-1725
dmcgowantracy@caringconnectionmi.org