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Caring Connection Presents Voices Empowered - An Evening with Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels

Caring Connection Presents Voices Empowered - An Evening with Epstein Survivor Jess Michaels

CARING CONNECTION WELCOMES
EPSTEIN SURVIVOR | EDUCATOR JESS MICHAELS -
AND HER PROGRAM VOICES EMPOWERED

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – 7:00 PM (Doors Open 6:30)

Caring Connection will present a special evening with
Epstein Survivor and Educator Jess Michaels Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
In her presentation, Ms. Michaels will share her experiences, how she survived, then thrived and offers help to individuals and communities on,
“… what to do when someone says, Me Too.”

The event will benefit The Empowerment Center of Caring Connection in providing support to victims of domestic and sexual assault in Berrien Springs.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased here:https://www.caringconnectionmi.org/events

Shadowland Pavilion
$85
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Caring Connection
269-925-1725
info@caringconnectionmi.org
www.caringconnectionmi.org

Artist Group Info

Jess Michaels
denisemcgowantracy@gmail.com
https://www.jessmichaelsspeaks.com/
Shadowland Pavilion
333 Broad Street
St. Joseph , Michigan 49035
269-925-1725
dmcgowantracy@caringconnectionmi.org
www.caringconnectionmi.org