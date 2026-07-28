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Carousel: In Concert – Auditions

Carousel: In Concert – Auditions

Goshen Theater and the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra are collaborting to present Carousel: In Concert!

Vocalists are invited to audition to be a part of this exciting performance.

Auditions: August 9 & 10 at 6 p.m.

Performance date: October 4 at 4 p.m.

Goshen Theater
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goshen Theater
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/
Goshen Theater
216 S Main St
Goshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/