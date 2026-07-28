Carousel: In Concert – Auditions
Carousel: In Concert – Auditions
Goshen Theater and the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra are collaborting to present Carousel: In Concert!
Vocalists are invited to audition to be a part of this exciting performance.
Auditions: August 9 & 10 at 6 p.m.
Performance date: October 4 at 4 p.m.
Goshen Theater
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Goshen Theater
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
Goshen Theater
216 S Main StGoshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org