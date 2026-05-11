Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and inspired by T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, Cats invites you into a magical world of feline wonder. Under the moonlight, the Jellicle Cats gather for the annual Jellicle Ball, where one cat will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a new life. Each cat has its own story, personality, and rhythm, from the charming Mr. Mistoffelees to the soulful Grizabella, whose haunting song “Memory” has captivated audiences around the world.

At Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, this beloved musical becomes an unforgettable experience. Performed in our intimate theatre-in-the-round, the music, dance, and emotion surround you on all sides. You will feel as if you are part of the Jellicle world, experiencing every graceful leap and mesmerizing melody up close. It is a show you truly have to see to believe.