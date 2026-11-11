Christmas in the Village - An American Christmas
Christmas in the Village - An American Christmas
Open the Christmas Season with the Community Arts Program's annual performance of Christmas in the Village, 7:30 PM on December 5th and 4:00 PM on the 6th. Rodeheaver Auditorium in Winona Lake will be filled with excitement as we celebrate “An Americana Christmas”.
The concert will celebrate the nostalgia and true meaning of the season with storytelling and choral music by American composers. CAP welcomes Dr. Leanne Wood as our narrator for the performances.
Tickets are available online and at the door. Adult tickets cost $17; students and seniors are $14, and children 5 and under are free with a paid ticket purchase.
Rodeheaver Auditorium
$14-$17
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Arts Program of Kosciusko County
(574) 316-4234
info@classicarstprograms.com
Artist Group Info
mlewis@capwarsaw.com
Rodeheaver Auditorium
901 Park AveWinona Lake, Indiana 46590
574-372-5100
specialevents@grace.edu