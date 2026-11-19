Ring in the season and celebrate the release of the new album, Christmas With The Abram Collier Nonet, during this evening of holiday standards performed by a 9-piece jazz ensemble led by Chicago-based saxophonist and vocalist Abram Collier.

Abram Collier (bari sax & vocals)

Beatrice Terwilliger - alto sax

Roy McGrath - tenor saxophone

Pete Charles Isaac - trombone

Millie Ahearn - trumpet

Shanth Gopalswamy - guitar

Aval Stanley - piano

Jesse Lear - bass

Joel Baer - drums

