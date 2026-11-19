Christmas with the Abram Collier Nonet
Christmas with the Abram Collier Nonet
Ring in the season and celebrate the release of the new album, Christmas With The Abram Collier Nonet, during this evening of holiday standards performed by a 9-piece jazz ensemble led by Chicago-based saxophonist and vocalist Abram Collier.
Abram Collier (bari sax & vocals)
Beatrice Terwilliger - alto sax
Roy McGrath - tenor saxophone
Pete Charles Isaac - trombone
Millie Ahearn - trumpet
Shanth Gopalswamy - guitar
Aval Stanley - piano
Jesse Lear - bass
Joel Baer - drums
Merriman's Playhouse
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135South Bend, 46617