Cole Porter's Anything Goes

With music and lyrics by Indiana-native Cole Porter, Anything Goes is a sparkling musical comedy brimming with wit, romance, and unforgettable songs. Set aboard a glamorous ocean liner, the show follows a lively cast of characters as they navigate romance, mistaken identities, and hilarious misunderstandings. With iconic numbers such as “Blow, Gabriel, Blow” and “You’re the Top,” Anything Goes delivers high-energy musical performances and comedic moments that have delighted audiences for decades.

At Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, the fun feels even closer. Performed in our intimate theatre-in-the-round, the humor, music, and chaos surround you on all sides. You will feel like you’re part of the adventure, experiencing every joke, every twist, and every dazzling musical number up close. It is a joyous, exhilarating, and unforgettable night at the theater.