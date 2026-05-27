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Design. Print. Repeat – Magazines, Newspapers, Directories, Commercial Printing and More!

Design. Print. Repeat – Magazines, Newspapers, Directories, Commercial Printing and More!

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!

Learn about opportunities for printed products and how The Papers, Inc./Senior Life can reach your target audience.

Additional location details: Located at the Trinity United Methodist Campus. Go to the back door #12 (Buzz to be let in!)

Presented by: Rodger Salinas (Commercial Printing) and Marla Schroeder (Senior Life Publications)

2715 E Jackson Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46516-5053, United States
03:30 PM - 04:45 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Aging Connections of Michiana
15743400110
malana.maher@agingconnections.org
Aging Connections of Michiana Inc
2715 E Jackson Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46516-5053, United States
2715 E Jackson Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46516-5053, United States
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