Famously adapted into a 1954 film by Alfred Hitchcock, Dial M for Murder is a classic suspense thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The story follows Tony Wendice, a husband whose carefully plotted scheme to murder his wife unravels with unexpected twists and shocking revelations. Known for its sharp dialogue, clever plotting, and gripping tension, this tale of deceit and betrayal delivers a masterclass in suspense.

At Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, the suspense feels closer than ever. In our intimate theatre-in-the-round, every glance, every whisper, and every twist of the plot surrounds you. You will feel the tension build in real time, making every moment more thrilling and every revelation more shocking. It is a suspenseful, edge-of-your-seat experience you have to see to believe.