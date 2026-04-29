Don McLean In Concert

Don McLean will be the first performer in the theater’s new music series. His show is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Tickets cost $45 to $100 and can be purchased online at goshentheater.org. They are also available at the box office, located at 216 S. Main St., from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

“We’re launching a music series this year that will continue into 2027,” said Goshen Theater Program Director Adrienne Nesbitt. “In addition to Don McLean, we’ll be announcing two additional acts in the next few weeks!”

Best known for the outsize folk-rock hit “American Pie”, McLean’s other standout tracks include “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “And I Love You So,” “Dreidel,” and “Castles in the Air”. In concert, the “American Troubadour” frequently pays homage to his influences with covers including “Crying” (Roy Orbison) and “Everyday” (Buddy Holly).

Over McLean’s nearly 60-year career, his work has resonated with both the masses and other marquee musicians. The range of artists who’ve performed McLean’s songs includes Madonna, George Michael, Chet Atkins, Elvis Presley, Josh Groban, Perry Como, and Coolio.

Sponsored by the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau.