Elkhart Environmental Center's 35th Anniversary & Movie Night
Elkhart Environmental Center's 35th Anniversary & Movie Night
It’s our 35th Anniversary and we want to celebrate with the community!
Join us for a special celebration and movie night on Saturday, July 18th at the Elkhart Environmental Center! We will be hosting two outdoor showings of Disney Pixar’s “Hoppers” – the first in Spanish from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM and the second in English from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Plan to bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs to enjoy the film.
In addition to the movie, enjoy FREE face painting, cake, and popcorn!
No registration is required and it is FREE to attend.
Elkhart Environmental Center
04:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Elkhart Environmental Center
1717 E Lusher AveElkhart, Indiana 46516
5742935070
eecmail@coei.org