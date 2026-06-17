Elkhart Environmental Center's 35th Anniversary & Movie Night

It’s our 35th Anniversary and we want to celebrate with the community!

Join us for a special celebration and movie night on Saturday, July 18th at the Elkhart Environmental Center! We will be hosting two outdoor showings of Disney Pixar’s “Hoppers” – the first in Spanish from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM and the second in English from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Plan to bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs to enjoy the film.

In addition to the movie, enjoy FREE face painting, cake, and popcorn!

No registration is required and it is FREE to attend.