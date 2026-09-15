Enchanted Forest 2026

Join Merry Lea this fall for an “enchanted” night hike! Trail guides will lead groups by lantern-light to meet real “live” animals on our trails. These friendly creatures will tell you about their diets, habits and favorite places. Our costumed staff and volunteers will answer questions about life as a native Indiana animal. Hikes are one hour long and head out about every 25 minutes.

While you wait for a guide, enjoy music and snacks. End the evening sipping hot cocoa around a campfire! This family-friendly evening is a great alternative to Halloween events that are too scary for young children.

Cost: $5/ person (cash preferred). *Ages 2 & under are free.

Includes snacks and hot cocoa, extra refreshments available for additional fee.

Location: Farmstead | 2152 S 425 W, Albion, IN 46701

Time: October 16 & 17, 7 - 8:30 p.m.