EnviroFest
EnviroFest
Join the Elkhart Environmental Center for our 29th annual EnviroFest event!
EnviroFest is the region’s largest environmental festival with: vendor and exhibitor booths by environmental/sustainable businesses and organizations, food vendors, silent auction, kids area, local beer tent, and more!
To become a vendor, apply online by July 24 at https://www.eventeny.com/events/envirofest-30267/
The event is FREE this year!
Kids Entertainment by Indiana Wild
Rock climbing wall
Kids Area
Water slide
Booths by a variety of businesses and organizations with fun activities and useful resources
Silent auction
Volunteers: Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last), free food throughout their shift(s), and a free ticket to the event. To volunteer, sign up at https://elkhart.galaxydigital.com/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=11402