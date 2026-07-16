Join the Elkhart Environmental Center for our 29th annual EnviroFest event!

EnviroFest is the region’s largest environmental festival with: vendor and exhibitor booths by environmental/sustainable businesses and organizations, food vendors, silent auction, kids area, local beer tent, and more!

To become a vendor, apply online by July 24 at https://www.eventeny.com/events/envirofest-30267/

The event is FREE this year!

Kids Entertainment by Indiana Wild

Rock climbing wall

Kids Area

Water slide

Booths by a variety of businesses and organizations with fun activities and useful resources

Silent auction

Volunteers: Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last), free food throughout their shift(s), and a free ticket to the event. To volunteer, sign up at https://elkhart.galaxydigital.com/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=11402