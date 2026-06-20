© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Famous Hoosiers: Ralph Teetor

Famous Hoosiers: Ralph Teetor

“Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story” sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee and the Syracuse Historical Museum chronicles the inspirational life of Ralph R. Teetor, a blind American visionary and automotive pioneer who overcame unthinkable odds to leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry. His inventions, including an automatic gearshift and Cruise Control, are now commonplace. This is a free program.

The Pickwick Theatre
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Chautauqua-Wawasee
5743777543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
http://www.chqw.org
The Pickwick Theatre
108 W Main St
Syracuse, Indiana 46567
(574) 377-7543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
https://www.chautauquawawasee.org/blind-logic-ralph-teetor-story-pickwick-theatre/