Famous Hoosiers: Ralph Teetor

“Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story” sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee and the Syracuse Historical Museum chronicles the inspirational life of Ralph R. Teetor, a blind American visionary and automotive pioneer who overcame unthinkable odds to leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry. His inventions, including an automatic gearshift and Cruise Control, are now commonplace. This is a free program.