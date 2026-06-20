Famous Hoosiers: Ralph Teetor
Famous Hoosiers: Ralph Teetor
“Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story” sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee and the Syracuse Historical Museum chronicles the inspirational life of Ralph R. Teetor, a blind American visionary and automotive pioneer who overcame unthinkable odds to leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry. His inventions, including an automatic gearshift and Cruise Control, are now commonplace. This is a free program.
The Pickwick Theatre
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chautauqua-Wawasee
5743777543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
The Pickwick Theatre
108 W Main StSyracuse, Indiana 46567
(574) 377-7543
info@chautauquawawasee.org