Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Faculty Concert

Join Fischoff for a perfect summer evening of enchanting and inspiring chamber music featuring Fischoff’s Chamber Music Summer Intensive Faculty Artists, the Telegraph Quartet, and pianist Daniel Schlosberg.

About the Artists:

Now in its second decade, the Telegraph Quartet (Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; and Jeremiah Shaw, cello) is acclaimed for performances that combine technical brilliance, expressive depth, and adventurous programming. Winners of the prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition Grand Prize and the Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award, the Quartet has appeared at major venues including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and at leading festivals and universities throughout the United States and abroad. Dedicated champions of both the classical repertoire and contemporary music, the ensemble has premiered and commissioned works by prominent living composers and has earned critical praise for its recordings and performances. The Telegraph Quartet is currently Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Michigan and is deeply committed to education, outreach, and mentoring the next generation of chamber musicians. telegraphquartet.com

Grammy-nominated pianist Daniel Schlosberg is recognized for his versatile career as a soloist, chamber musician, conductor, and educator. A featured soloist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, he is an acclaimed interpreter of both standard and contemporary repertoire and has collaborated with leading ensembles including Eighth Blackbird and Third Coast Percussion. His recordings span numerous labels, and his album 40@40, recorded with soprano Laura Strickling, received a Grammy nomination for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album. A frequent lecturer, annotator, and conductor, Schlosberg is a Steinway & Sons Artist and a longtime faculty member at the University of Notre Dame, where he teaches piano and chamber music. danielschlosberg.com

Program:

Works by Robert Schumann, Grażyna Bacewicz, and George Rochberg

Later this summer, the Telegraph Quartet will be recording Rochberg’s String Quartet No. 3 just down the road in Goshen’s beautiful Sauder Hall. At the premiere of this piece in 1972, New York Times music critic described, “Mr. Rochberg’s quartet is—how did we used to put it?—beautiful. It is one of the rare new works that go past collage and quotation into another, fairer land. Let’s hear it again soon, somebody.” Thankfully, the Telegraph Quartet will answer this call with a sneak peek sample of the third movement.