Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Final Concert
Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Final Concert
We are excited to invite you to join us for our incredible Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Final Concert! This concert is the perfect opportunity to experience the exceptional talent and hard work of our Intensive students, showcased through a diverse and captivating repertoire.
Following the concert will be a community reception with free food, drink, and conversation!
LaBar Recital Hall, O'Neill Hall of Music, University of Notre Dame
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Fischoff National Chamber Music Association
574-631-2903
fischoff@fischoff.org
LaBar Recital Hall, O'Neill Hall of Music, University of Notre Dame