Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Student Showcase Concert
Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Student Showcase Concert
Join Fischoff for a Student Showcase Concert featuring talented students from the 2026 Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive! Our students will demonstrate their exceptional talents and skills on Tuesday, June 23, at 4:00 PM in the LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music at the University of Notre Dame (enter door 7).
LaBar Recital Hall, O'Neill Hall of Music, University of Notre Dame
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Fischoff National Chamber Music Association
574-631-2903
fischoff@fischoff.org
Artist Group Info
LaBar Recital Hall, O'Neill Hall of Music, University of Notre Dame