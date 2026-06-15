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Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Student Showcase Concert

Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive Student Showcase Concert

Join Fischoff for a Student Showcase Concert featuring talented students from the 2026 Fischoff Chamber Music Summer Intensive! Our students will demonstrate their exceptional talents and skills on Tuesday, June 23, at 4:00 PM in the LaBar Recital Hall, O’Neill Hall of Music at the University of Notre Dame (enter door 7).

LaBar Recital Hall, O'Neill Hall of Music, University of Notre Dame
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Fischoff National Chamber Music Association
574-631-2903
fischoff@fischoff.org
www.fischoff.org

Artist Group Info

Fischoff National Chamber Music Association
LaBar Recital Hall, O'Neill Hall of Music, University of Notre Dame