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FOODSCIENCE2026 | Global Summit on Food Science, Nutrition and Health

FOODSCIENCE2026 | Global Summit on Food Science, Nutrition and Health

We are pleased to invite you to the Global Summit on Food Science, Nutrition and Health (FOODSCIENCE2026), taking place on November 18-19, 2026 in  Budapest, Hungary. This summit will bring together leading researchers, academicians, nutritionists, healthcare professionals and industry experts to share insights and advancements in food science, human nutrition, and health sciences.
Our goal is to provide a collaborative platform where attendees can learn from top professionals, discuss emerging trends and build meaningful connections. The program will include plenary and keynote talks,  panel discussions,  interactive workshops and networking opportunities designed to support knowledge growth and professional development.
Join us for two inspiring days of learning and collaboration as we explore the future of these dynamic fields.
We look forward to welcoming you to  FOODSCIENCE2026  in Budapest.

Warm regards,
Sailaja | Conference Secretary
FOODSCIENCE2026

Budapest, Hungary
$749
09:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Sailaja
7674987428
foodscience@researchconnects.org
https://foodscience.researchconnects.org/

Artist Group Info

foodscience@researchconnects.org
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Budapest, Hungary
Budapest
Budapest, Arkansas 1007
7674987428
foodscience@researchconnects.org
https://foodscience.researchconnects.org/