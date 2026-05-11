Footloose is the high-energy musical based on the hit 1984 film. It tells the story of Ren, a young man who challenges the strict rules of a small town to bring music, dance, and joy back to its people. With unforgettable songs like “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Almost Paradise,” and the iconic title track “Footloose,” this show bursts with energy, excitement, and heart. It celebrates freedom, self-expression, and the transformative power of music.

At Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, the experience is electric. Performed in our intimate theatre-in-the-round, the excitement surrounds you from every angle. You will feel the pulse of the music, the intensity of the dancing, and the heart of the story as if you are right there in the middle of the action. This is a show that lifts your spirit and makes you want to dance along with the characters.