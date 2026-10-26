Free Intro: Start to Finish, Build Your Business with AI (Live on Zoom)
Free Intro: Start to Finish, Build Your Business with AI (Live on Zoom)
Want to build a business from start to finish with the help of artificial intelligence (AI)? Join SteadfastIQ's free 40-minute live intro on Zoom, taught by an experienced industry expert. Beginners welcome, no experience needed.
We'll walk through every stage of building a business with AI:
- Market research: use AI to size up your market, customers and competitors
- Site development: build your website quickly with AI tools
- Marketing: create posts, ads and promo content with AI
- Implementation: put your plan into action with AI-powered workflows
- App building: build a simple app for your business with AI, no coding needed
Includes a live demo and time for questions.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov 13 - Dec 19, 2026, 4:00-4:40 PM ET. Additional 7:00 PM ET sessions are also offered on the same days.
Where: Online on Zoom. Your link is emailed after you register.
Cost: Free
Register: https://steadfastiq.com/#register
Contact: hello@steadfastiq.com, 859-466-0813
Optional: if you'd like to go deeper afterward, paid live classes are available. The intro stands on its own.
This is an educational program. No income or business results are promised.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 04:40 PM
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 04:40 PM