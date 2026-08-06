Join us for the FREE Youth Endurance Challenge, a fun and noncompetitive event designed for kids ages 5–14! This exciting experience introduces young participants to a mini triathlon-style challenge where they will swim, bike, and run in a safe, supportive, and encouraging environment.

The event is structured to ensure every child feels confident and successful, with three age-based divisions, so activities are appropriate for each group’s ability level. Rather than focusing on winners or rankings, the emphasis is on participation, effort, and personal achievement.

If your child feels more comfortable, parents are welcome to participate alongside them, offering encouragement from start to finish. If a parent plans to participate, they must also register for the challenge.

Participants should come prepared with their own bike, helmet (required), appropriate running shoes, and towel to ensure a smooth and enjoyable day. In the event you do not have a bike, please email JLHancock@beaconhealthsystem.org as we have access to some loaners for the day of the event to reserve.

After crossing the finish line, everyone is invited to celebrate with pizza and drinks, giving families a chance to relax, refuel, and enjoy the accomplishment together.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED: tinyurl.com/youthendurance