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From Fox News to #MeToo: Gretchen Carlson on Lifting the Voices of Sexual Harassment Victims

From Fox News to #MeToo: Gretchen Carlson on Lifting the Voices of Sexual Harassment Victims

Gretchen Carlson, a former CBS News and Fox News journalist, will visit the University of Notre Dame to talk about legislative victories that lifted workers’ voices.

Carlson became an internationally recognized advocate for women’s rights after her bold actions against Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes in 2016 helped pave the way for the #MeToo movement. She is the co-founder of Lift Our Voices, a nonprofit organization that works to end silencing mechanisms in the workplace that keep toxic issues secret.

Carlson will participate in a fireside chat with Jennifer Mason McAward, director of the Klau Institute for Civil and Human Rights in the Keough School of Global Affairs and an associate professor of law at Notre Dame Law School.

Eck Visitors Center
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Klau Institute for Civil and Human Rights
574-631-1296
klau@nd.edu
klau.nd.edu

Artist Group Info

Gretchen Carlson
kallen@nd.edu
https://www.gretchencarlson.com/
Eck Visitors Center
100 Eck Center
Notre Dame, Indiana 46556
574-631-0677
ndejc@nd.edu
https://tour.nd.edu/locations/eck-visitors-center/