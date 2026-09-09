From Fox News to #MeToo: Gretchen Carlson on Lifting the Voices of Sexual Harassment Victims

Gretchen Carlson, a former CBS News and Fox News journalist, will visit the University of Notre Dame to talk about legislative victories that lifted workers’ voices.

Carlson became an internationally recognized advocate for women’s rights after her bold actions against Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes in 2016 helped pave the way for the #MeToo movement. She is the co-founder of Lift Our Voices, a nonprofit organization that works to end silencing mechanisms in the workplace that keep toxic issues secret.

Carlson will participate in a fireside chat with Jennifer Mason McAward, director of the Klau Institute for Civil and Human Rights in the Keough School of Global Affairs and an associate professor of law at Notre Dame Law School.