Fusion Fest
Fusion Fest
The South Bend Fusion Festival is a transformative cultural celebration designed to unite our diverse community through immersive experiences and artistic expression. A platform for social cohesion, this free, weekend-long event brings local food vendors, artisans, performers, and the community together into one vibrant space where the heritages and traditions of cultures rooted all around the world are spotlighted, uplifted, and celebrated.
Howard Park
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts
(574) 299-4765
SouthBend@southbendin.gov
Howard Park
219 S. St. Louis Blvd.South Bend, Indiana 46617
574299-4765
sbfusionfest@southbendin.gov