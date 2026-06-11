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Glow O Night Orienteering

Glow O Night Orienteering

Experience the park after hours for this neon orienteering challenge. Using maps and lanterns, navigate the terrain of St. Patrick’s County Park in search of glowing markers. Wear your brightest neon to add to the fun! Registration and payment required by Tuesday, July 28.

St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
$5 per person
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel Road
South Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org
http://www.sjcparks.org