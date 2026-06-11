Good Clean Dirty Fun
Good Clean Dirty Fun
Families, join us for an evening of muddy fun! Paint with mud, make mud pies, scoop in the pond for tadpoles, blow giant bubbles, and more! Wear old clothes and shoes and bring a towel. This program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Dr. Elmer R. Graber Youth Fund for Exploring Nature.
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org