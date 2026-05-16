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Goshen Theater Education: Spring Showcase 2026

Goshen Theater Education: Spring Showcase 2026

Come celebrate with Goshen Theater Education Departments Acting, Musical Theater, and Latin Dance Studios as they showcase what they’ve been working on for the Spring Semester.

May 16, 2026 at 2PM

Goshen Theater
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goshen Theater Education Department
5743123701
GTDC@GoshenTheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/gtdc/
Goshen Theater
216 S Main St
Goshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/