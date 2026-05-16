Goshen Theater Education: Spring Showcase 2026
Goshen Theater Education: Spring Showcase 2026
Come celebrate with Goshen Theater Education Departments Acting, Musical Theater, and Latin Dance Studios as they showcase what they’ve been working on for the Spring Semester.
May 16, 2026 at 2PM
Goshen Theater
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Goshen Theater Education Department
5743123701
GTDC@GoshenTheater.org
Goshen Theater
216 S Main StGoshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org