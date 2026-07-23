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Goshen Theater Presents Strand of Oaks

Goshen Theater Presents Strand of Oaks

Strand of Oaks is the musical project of Goshen native, Tim Showalter. For more than twenty years Showalter has been on a conceptual journey to expand his musical world. Releasing nine records over his career. Strand of Oaks has toured the world, appeared on multiple late night television shows and gained critical acclaim. Showalter played “Hoosier” on the FX series Mayans MC for two seasons and continues his work in acting.

Born in Goshen, Indiana, Showalter now resides in Austin, Texas with his wife and two cats. He spends most of his time painting and working in his yard.

Goshen Theater
$25-$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goshen Theater
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/
Goshen Theater
216 S Main St
Goshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/