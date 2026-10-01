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Greencroft Community Center Fall Bazaar

Greencroft Community Center Fall Bazaar

Shop over 40 vendors with original homemade items. Wood items, cloth items, bakery items, jewelry, cards, homemade candy, Christmas items, candles, aprons, cloth bags and more. Breakfast and lunch items available for purchase as well.

Greencroft Community Center
08:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Greencroft Community Center
5745374096
amy.willhelm@greencroft.org
Greencroft Goshen Community Center
Greencroft Community Center
1820 Greencroft Blvd
Goshen, Indiana 46526
574-537-4096
amy.willhelm@greencroft.org