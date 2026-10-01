Greencroft Community Center Fall Bazaar
Greencroft Community Center Fall Bazaar
Shop over 40 vendors with original homemade items. Wood items, cloth items, bakery items, jewelry, cards, homemade candy, Christmas items, candles, aprons, cloth bags and more. Breakfast and lunch items available for purchase as well.
Greencroft Community Center
08:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Greencroft Community Center
5745374096
amy.willhelm@greencroft.org
Greencroft Community Center
1820 Greencroft BlvdGoshen, Indiana 46526
574-537-4096
amy.willhelm@greencroft.org