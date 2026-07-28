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Ice Cream Social and Car Show

Ice Cream Social and Car Show

Join us for fun at our annual Ice Cream Social and Car Show on Sunday, August 9th from 1 - 4 pm eastern. There will be make-your-own sundaes, root beer floats, and delicious homemade pies and cakes to purchase at the museum. The car show will be a free drive-in event coordinated by the Outsiders Auto Club. The cars will be on display in the municipal lot behind the museum.

Historic New Carlisle, Inc. Museum
1/7
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.

Artist Group Info

Bruce Johnson
admin@discovernewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc. Museum
112 E Michigan St
New Carlisle, Indiana 46552
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
http://historicnewcarlisle.org