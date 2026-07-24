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Information Session: Indiana Digital Learning School

Information Session: Indiana Digital Learning School

Join us to learn more about Indiana Digital Learning School! We'll provide an overview of our online learning program, explain the enrollment process, answer your questions, and help you determine if INDLS is the right fit for your family.

Virtual Event
03:15 PM - 03:45 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Indiana Digital Learning School
k12@dittoepr.com
https://indls.k12.com/

Artist Group Info

eheubach@dittoepr.com
Virtual Event
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5303604/258D2B251A6A6D30D2DE48FF40F6DDE8