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INGDA Thriving in Online High School: What to Expect & How to Succeed

INGDA Thriving in Online High School: What to Expect & How to Succeed

Starting high school in an online environment offers flexibility, independence, and new opportunities for success. Join us for our High School Webinar designed specifically for online learners and their families. We’ll walk through how virtual classes work, what a typical day looks like, and the many ways students can stay connected and supported.

Whether you’re new to online learning or looking to make the most of your experience, this session will help you feel prepared, confident, and ready to thrive.

Virtual Event
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy
Virtual Event
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5303604/258D2B251A6A6D30D2DE48FF40F6DDE8