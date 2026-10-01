Java, Jive and Pie: Village Canteen

Community Arts Programs is hosting the 5th annual Java, Jive & Pie event at Rodeheaver Auditorium (901 Park Ave, Winona Lake, IN 46590) on Saturday, October 24, 2026. A dance lesson will be offered from 6:00 PM, followed by the musical program beginning at 7:00 PM.

This year, the program, “The Village Canteen,” will feature songs that evoke the 1940s, when swing was king and USO shows supported troops across the globe. Attendees are invited to dress in period attire and take to the dance floor. This year we welcome Matt and Cindy Smith, dance instructors of “Art of Dance Warsaw”. Matt and Cindy will offer dance instruction for dancers of all levels. Ticket holders are encouraged to come early for a dance lesson with Matt and Cindy to learn some basic steps and to give you the confidence to take a chance and dance. Don’t miss this fun opportunity to learn some new moves!

Tickets are available at https://www.capwarsaw.com/event-details/java-jive-pie-the-village-canteen and are $40 for an individual and $300 for a table of eight. Corporate sponsorships and donations are also welcome.

All proceeds benefit the Community Arts Program’s mission to provide creative, collaborative experiences that allow people in Kosciusko County to discover, develop, and share their musical and artistic gifts.

https://www.capwarsaw.com/event-details/java-jive-pie-the-village-canteen