For years, they've been the heartbeat of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, backing incredible artists, bringing every performance to life, and making the music shine. Now it is their turn.

Join us as our beloved Wild Rose Moon House Band, John Bahler & The Moon Rockers, takes center stage for a Radio Hour all their own! Get to know the talented musicians behind the magic, hear their stories, enjoy unforgettable performances, and celebrate the group that has been the soundtrack to so many amazing nights at the Moon.

They have helped make countless artists sound incredible. Now it is their time for the spotlight to shine on them!

Don't miss this long-awaited, well-deserved celebration of the musicians who have been there all along. We cannot wait to share this special show with you!