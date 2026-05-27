Join us for an update from Holisticare Homes!
Join us for an update from Holisticare Homes!
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!
Join us for an update from Holisticare Homes as they share information about their services and approach to care. This session will offer insight into the support options and resources available to help individuals maintain comfort, independence, and quality of life.
Additional location details: (Basement: Blue Room)
Presented by: Holisticare Homes
300 S 2nd St, Elkhart, IN 46516-3109, United States
03:30 PM - 04:45 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aging Connections of Michiana
15743400110
malana.maher@agingconnections.org
300 S 2nd St, Elkhart, IN 46516-3109, United States
300 S 2nd St, Elkhart, IN 46516-3109, United States,