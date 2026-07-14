Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a sung-through musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, based on the character of Joseph from the Bible‘s Book of Genesis. It’s a family-friendly retelling of Joseph, filled with catchy music.
Directed by: Katie Miller O’Leary, Marcia Yost, Julia Zusi; Produced by: Adrienne Nesbitt
Sponsored by Shelly & Steve Fidler and the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Goshen Theater
Adult: $23.00; Senior: $16.00; Student: $12.00
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Goshen Theater
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
Goshen Theater
216 S Main StGoshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org