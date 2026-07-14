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Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a sung-through musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, based on the character of Joseph from the Bible‘s Book of Genesis. It’s a family-friendly retelling of Joseph, filled with catchy music.

Directed by: Katie Miller O’Leary, Marcia Yost, Julia Zusi; Produced by: Adrienne Nesbitt

Sponsored by Shelly & Steve Fidler and the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Goshen Theater
Adult: $23.00; Senior: $16.00; Student: $12.00
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goshen Theater
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/
Goshen Theater
216 S Main St
Goshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/