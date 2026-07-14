Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a sung-through musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, based on the character of Joseph from the Bible‘s Book of Genesis. It’s a family-friendly retelling of Joseph, filled with catchy music.

Directed by: Katie Miller O’Leary, Marcia Yost, Julia Zusi; Produced by: Adrienne Nesbitt

Sponsored by Shelly & Steve Fidler and the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau