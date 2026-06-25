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July First Fridays: Backyard Barbacue

July First Fridays: Backyard Barbacue

Downtown South Bend's July First Fridays is celebrating the simple joys of summer with a Backyard BBQ theme. Featuring a barbecue cook-off, great food, amazing local vendors, yard games, a live music festival, a Studebaker car show, and time with friends and family right in the heart of downtown.

S. Michigan Street, Downtown South bend
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown South Bend
jbamber@downtownsouthbend.com
https://www.downtownsouthbend.com
S. Michigan Street, Downtown South bend
100 &amp; 200 Blocks of S. Michigan Street
South Bend, Indiana 46601
jbamber@downtownsouthbend.com
https://www.downtownsouthbend.com/july