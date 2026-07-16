The Elkhart Police Department is proud to join law enforcement agencies across the country in this year’s National Night Out, August 4, 2026, from 5-7 p.m. at Studebaker Park, 1020 McDonald St. We invite members of the community to join us for free food, inflatables, animal encounters, a K9 demonstration, and so much more! We will also have many local non-profits and community organizations attending the event and offering information about their services. Hope to see you there!

