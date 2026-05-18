Nature Story Hour for Littles ~ June
Nature Story Hour for Littles ~ June
Our Nature Story Hour for Littles is back for 2026!
Join us at the Elkhart Environmental Center the first Wednesday of every month (March-August) from 10 AM to 11 AM for a program designed especially for little ones! Each hour-long session will include a nature-themed story followed by a related craft/activity.
Dates for our 2026 series are:
• March 4th
• April 1st
• May 6th
• June 3rd
• July 1st
• August 5th
Registration is FREE! Advance registration is limited and must be completed by the Monday prior to each session. To save your spot*, please visit https://www.eventeny.com/company/?c=433406&e=28932
*When registering, please reserve a ticket for each adult and each child in your group!
Children must be supervised by a parent/guardian throughout the program. Recommended for ages 2-5.