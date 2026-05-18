© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nature Story Hour for Littles ~ June

Nature Story Hour for Littles ~ June

Our Nature Story Hour for Littles is back for 2026!

Join us at the Elkhart Environmental Center the first Wednesday of every month (March-August) from 10 AM to 11 AM for a program designed especially for little ones! Each hour-long session will include a nature-themed story followed by a related craft/activity.

Dates for our 2026 series are:
• March 4th
• April 1st
• May 6th
• June 3rd
• July 1st
• August 5th

Registration is FREE! Advance registration is limited and must be completed by the Monday prior to each session. To save your spot*, please visit https://www.eventeny.com/company/?c=433406&e=28932

*When registering, please reserve a ticket for each adult and each child in your group!

Children must be supervised by a parent/guardian throughout the program. Recommended for ages 2-5.

Elkhart Environmental Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Elkhart Environmental Center
1717 E Lusher Ave
Elkhart, Indiana 46516
5742935070
eecmail@coei.org
www.elkhartindiana.org/eec