Oh Baby! Celebrating Berrien Babies
Oh Baby! Celebrating Berrien Babies
Calling all Berrien County, MI families who welcomed or plan to welcome a baby in 2026! Come celebrate your new arrival and connect with other families. Find out more about how to care for your baby during this wonderful and challenging state in your family's life! Resource Fair; Baby Talks (bite-sized learning for new parents); Raffles and Giveaways! Sponsored by Corewell Health and Berrien RESA.
Lincoln Township Library Greenspace
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Berrien RESA
269-471-7725
Artist Group Info
laura.robinson@berrienresa.org
Lincoln Township Library Greenspace
2099 W. John Beers Rd.Stevensville, Michigan 49127
2694717725
laura.robinson@berrienresa.org